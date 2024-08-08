Egyptian, UK FMs Express Fears About Probable Escalation in Lebanon, Famine in Sudan

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expats received on Wednesday7/8/2024 a phone call from Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom David Lammy as they conferred over Middle East crises and tensions.

Regarding Gaza War, Minister Abdelatty stressed that there were no alternative to the two-state solution as the only way to achieve peace, presenting the mediation efforts deployed by Egypt to attain a ceasefire and a prisoner swap deal.

The Egyptian minister warned of the implications of the persistence of the war in the enclave as it engenders tensions and escalation on multiple fronts in the Middle East, such as Lebanon and the Red Sea.

Hence, the Egyptian minister underscored the importance of pressuring the Israeli government to end the war immediately, displaying the outcome of his communication with the foreign ministers of almost a dozen counterparts in the past period.

On his side, Minister Lammy valued Egypt's endeavors, expressing fears that the situation in Lebanon would go out of control, asserting the importance of the country's security and stability.

Similarly, there was congruence among the two sides on the necessity of a ceasefire in Sudan, and immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians who are at the risk of famine.