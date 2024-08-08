South Africa: Suspects in AKA, Tibz Murder Case to Appear in Court - South African News Briefs - August 08, 2024

Suspects in AKA, Tibz Murder Case to Appear in Court

EWN reports that the murder case of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane is returning to court. The case had been adjourned two months ago after bail was denied to the five accused men. Forbes and Motsoane were shot and killed outside a well-known restaurant on Florida Road in Durban in February 2023. Police later disclosed that Forbes was the intended target.

Seven Arrested for Platinum Theft in North West

Seven people were arrested in Rustenburg and Brits in the North West for allegedly engaging in illicit precious metal trade and theft, according to a report by IOL. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) reported that their arrest followed information about the theft of platinum group materials from a Rustenburg mine. The stolen platinum, valued at R350 million, was stored in Rustenburg and Brits for sale. The suspects will appear in the Brits and Rustenburg Magistrate's Courts on Thursday, August 8.

Five Arrested After Khayelitsha Shootout to Appear in Court

Following a shootout with police, five suspects were arrested in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats and are expected to appear in the local magistrate's court, reports SABC News. They face multiple charges, including illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, and attempted murder. During the incident, eight suspects were killed when they opened fire on police after a failed cash-in-transit heist on Monday night. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said that eleven rifles, two pistols, and three explosive charges were seized.

More South African news