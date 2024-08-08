South Africa: Suspects in AKA, Tibz Murder Case to Appear in Court - South African News Briefs - August 08, 2024

AKA/Instagram
South African rapper AKA was shot dead in Durban
8 August 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Suspects in AKA, Tibz Murder Case to Appear in Court

EWN reports that the murder case of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane is returning to court. The case had been adjourned two months ago after bail was denied to the five accused men. Forbes and Motsoane were shot and killed outside a well-known restaurant on Florida Road in Durban in February 2023. Police later disclosed that Forbes was the intended target.

Seven Arrested for Platinum Theft in North West

Seven people were arrested in Rustenburg and Brits in the North West for allegedly engaging in illicit precious metal trade and theft, according to a report by IOL. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) reported that their arrest followed information about the theft of platinum group materials from a Rustenburg mine. The stolen platinum, valued at R350 million, was stored in Rustenburg and Brits for sale. The suspects will appear in the Brits and Rustenburg Magistrate's Courts on Thursday, August 8.

Five Arrested After Khayelitsha Shootout to Appear in Court

Following a shootout with police, five suspects were arrested in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats and are expected to appear in the local magistrate's court, reports SABC News. They face multiple charges, including illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, and attempted murder. During the incident, eight suspects were killed when they opened fire on police after a failed cash-in-transit heist on Monday night. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said that eleven rifles, two pistols, and three explosive charges were seized.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.