South Africa: Human Rights Defenders Are Being Silenced Through the Barrel of a Gun

A common theme emerged when Amnesty International conducted interviews with Abahlali baseMjondolo human rights defenders - the authorities have failed and continue to fail to protect them.

On 5 May 2022, Nokuthula Mabaso from the eKhenana informal settlement in eThekwini was shot and killed in front of her children while tending to a pot of rice. Two months before this, on 8 March 2022, she had witnessed the murder of another community member, Ayanda Ngila, and was due to submit an affidavit of what she witnessed.

Just three months later, on 20 August 2022, a third resident, Lindokuhle Mnguni, was shot in his home while sleeping next to his partner. Also a target the day Ayanda was killed, Lindokuhle had been in hiding leading up to his killing, but the night he was killed was the first night he had slept at home again.

Nokuthula, Ayanda and Lindokuhle are not just numbers, they are mothers, fathers, partners, brothers and sisters, whose lives appear to have no value to authorities. In South Africa today, the value of your life still depends on your status in society.

All three were members of Abahlali baseMjondolo (Abahlali) a grassroots movement of more than 150,000 members across the country living in informal settlements fighting for land, housing and dignity.

These threats, attacks...