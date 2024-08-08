South Africa: Mandisa Maya's Appointment As Chief Justice Is a Victory for All, Especially for Black Women in Law

7 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Jessie Ditshego

To reach her current position, Justice Maya has had to confront the double-barrelled exclusion that comes with being a black woman in law.

Listen to this article 4 min Listen to this article 4 min Several sentiments have been shared over the past weeks on Justice Mandisa Maya's appointment as South Africa's first woman Chief Justice. There have been some suggestions that we should not be too feminist or political about her appointment, and that she was selected on merit and her credentials.

While this is true, we should not downplay the significance of her being the first woman to be appointed to the highest seat in our judiciary. Doing so would be a disservice to her and our historical battle against patriarchy and racism, especially within the legal profession.

I probably speak on behalf of most, but as a young and junior woman in the profession, I draw inspiration from Justice Maya. Her appointment gives us so much hope. We cannot overemphasise how historic this moment is for all of us.

It's undeniable that Justice Maya was appointed because she was the best candidate for the position. She is an exceptional judge with impeccable credentials and brings a wealth of experience to the Constitutional Court. She will make significant contributions to the judiciary, and we...

