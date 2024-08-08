South Africa: Come the 2026 Local Government Elections, the ANC Slide Is Likely to Continue

7 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Stephen Grootes

While the ANC has again made big promises to 'fix' local government, it seems impossible to imagine that anything will truly improve in the two years leading up to the municipal elections - mostly because of the party's inability to manage its members and leaders. As a result, the party may now be looking down the barrel of election results even worse than those of earlier this year.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min It is surely agreed by almost everyone that one of the main reasons the quality of life has deteriorated for so many people in so many places is the failure of the local governments.

Whether it is hundreds and thousands of elderly people and mothers having to queue for water in township areas or the daily struggle to get to school and work through potholes, it is the failure of local government that is having the biggest impact on people's lives.

Much of this is financial. Numbers made public this week suggest that councils owe Eskom alone nearly R100-billion. Water boards are owed over R20-billion.

All of this despite the fact that people in these councils have been mostly paying for services - the councils did receive money for these services, and have not used the money properly. A very polite way of saying it was either wasted or in some cases, simply stolen.

For the ANC, the real problem is that there is a stark contrast between the councils it runs, and the councils run by other parties, and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.