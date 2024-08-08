South Africa: ANC to Stage Municipal Interventions in Bid to Boost 2026 Electoral Prospects

7 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Queenin Masuabi

The ANC has set its sights on reforming local government. The party has acknowledged that its failures at local government level have adversely affected its support.

At least a quarter (25.6%) of ANC-led municipalities are dysfunctional and just under half (41%) have been identified as medium risk, according to data presented at the party's lekgotla, which was concluded on Tuesday.

This prompted the ANC to form a task team to lead its interventions at the municipal level to improve service delivery.

At the three-day lekgotla, local government issues, such as the provision of water and sanitation, were identified as contributory factors to the party's electoral decline. It lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in the 29 May elections.

The ANC is expected to start its interventions in the City of Johannesburg, where there is currently a leadership battle. Party president Cyril Ramaphosa has directed the party's National Executive Committee and Gauteng provincial leadership to sort out Johannesburg's leadership saga and service delivery crisis.

The ANC and ActionSA have called for the removal of the city's mayor, Al-Jama-ah's Kabelo Gwamanda. However, Gwamanda's party leader, Ganief Hendricks, wants Gwamanda to stay in the role until Christmas.

The ANC's Johannesburg region has strongly endorsed the city's MMC of finance, Dada Morero, for the mayoral post.

Morero, from the ANC, has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.