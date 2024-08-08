South Africa: Pastor Mboro to Remain in Custody Pending Bail Application

Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng and his co-accused, including his bodyguard and son, will remain in police custody for at least a week. They have been charged with kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and assault.

Listen to this article 3 min Listen to this article 3 min Controversial religious leader Paseka "Pastor Mboro" Motsoeneng (56) appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, with his co-accused, bodyguard Clement Camllot Baloyi (43) and a relative who can't be named to protect the identity of three minor children involved in the matter.

They face 12 charges including kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, discharging a firearm, assault and malicious damage to property.

Mboro and his co-accused will remain in custody until their bail application, set down for 16 August.

The grandmother and uncle of the abducted children, who were arrested on Tuesday evening along with Mboro and his two co-accused, were released on R1,000 bail each on condition that they have no direct or indirect contact with the complainants or State witnesses. They face intimidation and assault charges after cases were lodged against them by Motsoeneng.

The matter was postponed to 10 September for further investigation.

Motsoeneng, his bodyguard and relative were arrested after the circulation of a video allegedly filmed at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Monday. The video appears to show the pastor and...