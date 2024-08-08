South Africa: Connie Chiume - More Than an Actress, She Was a 'Brilliant and Courageous Cultural Activist'

7 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela

'She was a Struggle icon in the industry committed to helping every artist to succeed. This industry needs more of her kind, with a commitment to shake government and business to invest more in the industry,' said musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse.

Listen to this article 4 min Listen to this article 4 min 'I am saddened. I am devastated," said musician Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, about the death of the renowned South African actress Connie Chiume in hospital on 6 August at the age of 72.

"If it is not a tragedy, I don't know what it is ... the smile you saw her wear every day on the television was not an act; it was a smile she carried with her all her life, in private and public spaces.

"She has gone too soon. Many emerging artists in the industry will lose out on her solid mentorship carved over many years in the industry.

"She was not an ordinary actor. She was a Struggle icon in the industry committed to helping every artist to succeed. This industry needs more of her kind, with a commitment to shake government and business to invest more in the industry," he said.

A leading light

Theatre legend Dr John Kani described Chiume as "a consummate professional" who cared dearly about the long-term future and wellbeing of SA's creative industry, showing grit and determination through her activism "for the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

