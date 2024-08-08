South Africa: City of Cape Town and Private Sector Join Forces Against Construction Mafia

The joint initiative comes in the wake of a number of criminal incidents, including the murder of City of Cape Town official Wendy Kloppers, who was gunned down in Delft at the Symphony Way Housing Project building site on 16 February 2023.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min In a bold move to curb the influence of so-called construction mafias in Cape Town, the City of Cape Town and the South African Property Owners Association in partnership with leading developers Atterbury and Old Mutual Properties, have announced a collaborative effort to protect key development projects from criminal syndicates.

The initiative, which includes increased security measures and the establishment of a dedicated task force, is seen as a proactive step to protect investments and ensure the timely completion of development projects. The City has also called on national law enforcement agencies to strengthen efforts in combating these syndicates.

This announcement comes amid growing concerns over the rise of construction mafias, which have wrought havoc on the construction industry by demanding "protection fees" from contractors and developers. The syndicates, often under the guise of local business forums, have been accused of using intimidation, violence, and extortion to halt projects until their demands are met.

Protests for inclusivity

The origins of these groups can be traced back to grievances about the exclusion of local businesses from lucrative contracts in the construction sector....