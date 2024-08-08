South Africa: Another DA-Freedom Front Plus Coalition Collapses in the Western Cape

7 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'regan

The breaking of ties between the DA and Freedom Front Plus in Langeberg comes after the DA lost power in Oudtshoorn Municipality earlier this month. The parties say it won't affect other coalition agreements.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min The coalition between the DA and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) in Langeberg Local Municipality in the Western Cape has been dissolved, with the DA saying this was after it had lodged a dispute against the FF+ over its refusal to support the coalition's budget in May.

On Wednesday, the DA's Western Cape leader, Tertuis Simmers, said: "This constitutes a material breach of the coalition agreement and contributed significantly to the breakdown of trust between the parties."

Simmers said the action was "all the more egregious given that all coalition partners had signalled support for the budget at a workshop held a week before the council meeting" on 30 May.

"This issue was the final straw that broke the camel's back in the deteriorating relationship between the DA and the Freedom Front Plus in Langeberg. When trust breaks down to that extent, it makes stable government impossible."

The FF+ Western Cape leader Corné Mulder denied the DA's claims and said the DA had "unilaterally" broken the agreement between the two parties.

"The FF+ did not break this coalition ... There's a...

