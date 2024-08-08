Kenya: No, Fast-Food Franchise KFC Not About to Lay Off Workers in Kenya Due to Protests - Ignore Fake Notice

No, fast-food franchise KFC not about to lay off workers in Kenya due to protests - ignore fake notice

IN SHORT: Kenyan social media has been flooded with false stories aimed at rallying the public against the recent protests. A letter claiming that Kenya's KFC is to carry out mass redundancies is part of a disinformation attack.

An online notice, apparently signed by the human resources director of the global fast food franchise Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), contains worrying news for Kenyans.

It is titled "Announcement of Layoffs Due to Ongoing GenZ Protests in Nairobi, Kenya" and is dated 20 July 2024.

"As you are aware, the ongoing protests in the city and other parts of the Country have significantly impacted our ability to conduct business," it begins.

"Despite our best efforts to navigate these challenges, the situation has resulted in considerable disruptions to our daily operations and has caused substantial financial strain on the company."

The notice began making the rounds days after government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura claimed that the country had lost over KSh6 billion (US$45.8 million) as a result of the June 2024 protests.

Since 18 June, Kenya has been struggling to contain nationwide protests led by young people. The protests have resulted in dozens of deaths and lost revenue for businesses.

But did KFC send such a notice? We checked.

Ignore fake letter

KFC is a fast-food restaurant chain headquartered in Louisville, in the US state of Kentucky. Kuku Foods operates the KFC franchise in East Africa and has several outlets in Kenya. However, the memo being circulated is signed by a manager from Texas. This is a red flag.

Despite the notice being circulated on social media, there has been no official report of this decision on the franchise's LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X accounts.

On 24 July, KFC flagged the letter as fake on its official Facebook page and X account.

"KFC is aware of the post relating to employee layoffs circulating on social media. We can confirm that this letter is indeed fake and that the alleged employee actions are not being taken by our Franchise Partner in Kenya," the statement read.