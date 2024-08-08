South Africa: NPA Will Reinstate Estina Case 'As Soon As Possible'

The National Prosecuting Authority Investigating Directorate (NPA ID) has vowed to reinstate the Estina dairy farm case "as soon as possible", following a decision by the Free State High Court to strike the matter off the court roll.

NPA spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga explained that the case was struck off the roll following an application by the defence "in terms of Section 342 A of the Criminal Procedure Act, citing inability to access the electronic version of the hard copies of the so-called Gupta leaked emails".

"Yet, as early as 2023, as part of the disclosure process, the State had provided the defence with hard copies of the Gupta leaked emails.

"On 15 June 2024, the defence was provided with the electronic versions of the same hard copies disclosed in early 2023. The State also made its own technical expert available to assist the defence in accessing the digital platform, should they experience any challenges," Mhaga said.

He added that the NPA had been ready to proceed with the case.

"Since the trial date of 5 August 2024, the State has been ready to proceed, with witnesses ready to testify in court. The ID team has been guided by external and experienced Senior Counsel who have worked diligently on all aspects of the Gupta evidence and relevant disclosures.

"The NPA will reflect further on today's decision; however, the NPA remains undeterred in the pursuit of this matter and will take all necessary steps to reinstate it," he concluded.