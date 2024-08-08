Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Olympic Champion Soufiane El Bakkali

8 August 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali, who won on Wednesday the 3000m steeplechase gold medal at the 2024 Paris-Olympic Games.

In this message, HM the King expressed His warmest congratulations to the athlete Soufiane El Bakkali for winning the gold medal in the 3000m steeplechase at the Paris-2024 Olympic Games, thus allowing Morocco to retain this title for the second consecutive time after the Tokyo-2020 Games.

Congratulating the athlete on this honorable victory for Soufiane El Bakkali and his country Morocco, HM the King commended his sincere patriotism, strong determination and usual perseverance to win this prestigious Olympic medal, hoping that "your determination and your outstanding success will be a source of inspiration for young Moroccan sportspersons to follow your example and achieve feats that honor Moroccan sport and raise it further during the forthcoming international events."

The Sovereign, who expressed His congratulations and consideration to the athlete, implored the Almighty to grant him more success and to crown with success his efforts to raise the national flag, while assuring him of His high solicitude and benevolence.

