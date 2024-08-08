Uganda/Kenya: Tusker's Okere Looks to Solidify Team in Uganda Pre-Season Tour

Kampala — Tusker FC interim coach Charles Okere is confident that the pre-season tour of Uganda will be crucial for the team to be well ready to challenge for the title in the new season of the FKF Premier League.

The brewers touched down in Kampala Sunday night, ahead of a week-long camp that includes three high profile friendly matches.

"This is an important part of our pre-season training because it gives us a chance to build team synergy and cohesion. We are also looking at improving the team wholistically in terms of the technical, tactical and mental aspect," said coach Okere.

He added; "We also have all new players now locked in and this is an opportunity for us to further gel and understand each other. I want to thank our sponsors Tusker for making this possible for us."

Okere was asked to step in on the interim after the team decided to part ways with veteran Robert Matano and as the club still weighs up on whether or not to rake in a foreign coach, the youthful tactician has an opportunity to show that he can take up the job as well.

The brewers started their tour of Uganda with a 1-0 victory over Soltilo Bright Stars on Tuesday at the Mutesa II Stadium in Kampala.

The team will face off with Uganda Cup champions Kitara FC at Masindi Stadium on Thursday before completing the tour with a duel against newly promoted siude Lugazi FC at the Lugazi Stadium on Saturday.

"These tough matches are really vital because they will show us where we are as a team and what we need to work on as we go back home to prepare for the new season," added Okere.

Tusker have twice finished in second spot behind Gor Mahia in the FKF Premier League and this season, will hope to challenge for the title once again.