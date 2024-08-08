Seychelles: Anti-Corruption Commission and Information Commission of Seychelles Sign Agreement On Info Exchange

The Anti-Corruption Commission of Seychelles (ACCS) and the Information Commission of Seychelles signed an agreement to ensure the continuation of their working relationship in exchanging information.

The Commissioner of ACCS, May De Silva, and the chief executive of the Information Commission, Mumtaz Hassan, signed a memorandum of understanding in a short ceremony on Tuesday at the Regional Centre for Operations Co-ordination (RCOC).

The partnership aims to continue working to battle corruption by building capacity and educating the population.

De Silva said that this agreement will allow their partnership to continue and the ACCS can use the resources available to the Information Commission to strengthen their work.

"The agreement allows us to reinforce the work we are doing, which is why we are pleased with this partnership," said De Silva.

Hassan shared her pleasure at signing this agreement, which can help the Information Commission to continue to enhance their programmes on good governance from which the public can benefit.

The Information Commission has 125 information officers in various ministries, departments and agencies.

Hassan said her desire is to continue to sensitise and educate the public on anti-corruption and good governance, starting at the grassroots level.

The Anti-Corruption Commission of Seychelles (ACCS) was established under the Anti-Corruption Act 2016, which gives it authority to investigate, detect and prevent corrupt practices. It is a self-governing, neutral, and independent body that is not subject to the direction or control of any person or authority.

The Information Commission enhances transparency, accountability, integrity in public service and administration, and participation of persons in public affairs, including exposing corruption. It also recognises the right to access to information envisaged in Article 28 of the Constitution.