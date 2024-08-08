Seychelles: Confejes Project in Seychelles Plans Creating Artificial Reef, Mainly With Glass Bottles

Getting children to take an interest in the rich, diverse marine life of Seychelles, and in its preservation by learning scuba diving, and taking part in coral restorations is the aim of one of the projects submitted for funding under the CONFEJES this year.

This innovative project by Vicky Durand is among 10 projects that were submitted at the end of June, compared to one last year.

The record in submission has been attributed to a local training of trainers held in March this year for young people - whom the call is geared for. Two trainers from the organisation delivered the weeklong session attended by around 30 participants, some working directly with young people.

CONFEJES - Conference of Ministers of Youth and Sports of the Francophonie is an intergovernmental institution based in Dakar, Senegal, working to promote youth, sports and leisure within the French-speaking countries.

CONFEJES' focal point for Seychelles, Begitta Jeannevol, said that the training not only strengthened the skills of young entrepreneurs, "but had also opened new perspectives for their professional future. Participants now have valuable tools and renewed motivation to transform their ideas into concrete and innovative projects."

Dingam Donon-Horbe from CONFEJES' head office was one of the trainers who reiterated the organisation's' commitment in promoting entrepreneurship among young people. Donon-Horbe said that it is good to encourage creativity among the youth, especially emerging entrepreneurs. Projects in line with national priorities, sustainable development and those creating wealth were highly encouraged.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Seychelles Environment Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Durand, a diving instructor and coral conservation specialty instructor, based on the second most populated island of Praslin, told SNA that her project is focusing on coral restoration and conservation around the reefs of Praslin. "At the heart of this project lies the creation of an educational artificial reef, designed innovatively using primarily glass bottles," explained Durand.

According to Durand, the project has three core areas, youth engagement and awareness, recycling and environmental protection, and marine ecosystem and enhancement.

"By involving young students from Praslin schools in this restoration project, we aim to foster a positive lifestyle among our youth. This engagement will cultivate environmental stewardship and spread awareness throughout the community. Durand added that recycling glass bottles will not only help to reduce waste but also transform these bottles into a valuable resource for marine ecosystems.

"When promoting coral growth through the construction of artificial reefs, we are directly contributing to the health and diversity of marine life. These efforts will help sustain and rejuvenate the underwater habitats that are vital to our planet," she said.

The artificial reef will be located within the Curieuse Marine National Park, which is near Praslin.

"Our partnership with the Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority (SPGA) ensures robust scientific development and meticulous data collection to support the success of this endeavor. We envision this reef becoming a renowned attraction, drawing visitors and marine enthusiasts from around the world, thereby elevating both environmental education and tourism," Durand concluded.