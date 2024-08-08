Ethiopia: MoPD, Unicef Launch Innovation Competition in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Planning and Development (MOPD) in collaboration with United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is launching Innovation Competition aimed at identifying and empowering youth climate champions in Ethiopia aged 18 to 24.

The competition seeks to engage young people in climate advocacy and share their innovative ideas for lasting impact.

The top two winners will be sponsored to join the Ethiopian National Delegation representing Ethiopian youth at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Azerbaijan.

Submission deadline is 25 August 2024, according to Ministry of Planning and Development.