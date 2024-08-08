Ethiopia: MoPD, Unicef Launch Innovation Competition in Ethiopia

8 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Planning and Development (MOPD) in collaboration with United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is launching Innovation Competition aimed at identifying and empowering youth climate champions in Ethiopia aged 18 to 24.

The competition seeks to engage young people in climate advocacy and share their innovative ideas for lasting impact.

The top two winners will be sponsored to join the Ethiopian National Delegation representing Ethiopian youth at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Azerbaijan.

Submission deadline is 25 August 2024, according to Ministry of Planning and Development.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.