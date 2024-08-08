South Africa: DA Responds to Estina Vrede Case Being Struck Off the Roll

The Democratic Alliance (DA) expresses dismay following the recent decision to strike the Estina Vrede Dairy case off the roll in the Bloemfontein High Court. This decision marks a significant setback in the quest for justice for both the people of the Free State and the beneficiaries who are affected by corruption and state capture. Incidents like this contribute to the public's loss of confidence in the criminal justice system's ability to fight the scourge of corruption and other crimes.

The Estina scandal had devastating consequences for the beneficiaries and community who were given hope but were ultimately left disappointed. Despite yesterday's ruling, the DA remains unwavering in our commitment to hold those responsible accountable. We will continue to pursue every available avenue to ensure that justice is served and that the affected communities receive the redress they rightfully deserve.

The fight for accountability and transparency is far from over, and we remain resolute in our determination to see this matter through to its rightful conclusion.

We hope that the reinstatement of this case will have a better outcome the third time around.

The DA will keep the public informed on any new developments and will maintain our vigilance in advocating for a fair and just resolution to this matter.