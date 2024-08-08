South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address Women's Day Commemoration

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officiate the national Women's Day commemoration tomorrow, which will be hosted by the Khâi-Ma Municipality in Pofadder in the Namakwa District, Northern Cape.

The President will address the national commemoration under the theme: "Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom Towards Women's Development" at the Denis Nel Stadium.

The event marks 68 years to the day since 20 000 women of diverse backgrounds from across South Africa marched on the Union Buildings to protest against the extension of Pass Laws to women. The women presented a petition against the carrying of passes by women.

The historical march on 9 August 1956 remains one of the largest demonstrations staged in this country's trajectory.

The South African women were challenging, among other things, the idea that "a woman's place is in the kitchen", declaring it instead to be everywhere.

The National Women's Day celebration became an annual feature on the calendar in 1994.

Friday's commemoration is a reminder of the important contributions that are made by women to society, as well as a time to reflect on the advances in women's rights.

During 30 years of democracy, South Africa has made significant strides in advancing gender equality in all domains of society, including economic empowerment of women.

The Women's Charter advances women's economic programmes through targeted reforms that drive equality.

Women's Day 2024 is the first national day led by the Government of National Unity (GNU) and takes place in a rural community as part of including all South Africans in national events, and placing a focus on the achievements and needs of women in all corners of the country.

President Ramaphosa will tour a services-on-wheels exhibition of government services that will be provided to citizens attending the national day, as well as a trade expo featuring small, medium and micro enterprises led by women entrepreneurs in the Northern Cape province.