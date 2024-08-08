South Africa: Condolences to Family of Veteran Actress Connie Chiume

8 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the family of veteran actress Connie Chiume, who passed away this week.

Chiume, 72, was an esteemed actress and starred in local and international productions including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Beyonce's musical film Black is King, Yizo Yizo 2, Zone 14 and Gomora.

"Her remarkable talents and achievements have brought South Africa into the hearts and homes of countless people, both locally and internationally.

"Through her work on screen, she has authentically portrayed the lived experiences of South Africans, capturing the essence of our nation's stories. Beyond her cinematic contributions, Ms Chiume served as a distinguished ambassador for our continent, representing us with grace and dignity in various film roles.

"We were truly blessed to witness this extraordinary jewel of Africa as she effortlessly carried the South African flag in her numerous cinematic endeavours. May her legacy continue to inspire and uplift all of us," President Ramaphosa said.

