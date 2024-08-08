Kenya: Annual Kenya Police FC Day Set for Saturday As New Recruits to Be Unveiled

7 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Thousands of soccer enthusiasts will converge at the Police DT Stadium on Saturday, August 10 for this year's annual police day.

The event's itinerary will feature thrilling clashes and most importantly, the unveiling of Kenya Police FC's promising new stars and the unveiling of squads to continental honors for the men's and ladies' teams.

Interior PS Dr. Raymond Omollo and IG designate Douglas Kirocho Kanja, Club's Executive Chairman Nyale Munga among others, are expected to grace the occasion.

Kenya Police FC Board of Trustees Vice Chair Carol Kiambi said the all-encompassing day is a testament to the club's commitment to empowering communities and transforming lives and celebration of the Kenya Police FC's stellar campaign.

"We are thrilled to present the annual Police FC Day, to celebrate our unsung heroes, and to unveil the new generation of soccer stars as we aim for major honors on the continent," said Kiambi.

Kenya Police FC will face Shabana FC on Saturday at 3 p.m. while Police Bullets will clash with Mathare Women FC in a midmorning clash.

Police FC fans, the Media Team, Police DT Sacco FC will also square off in different exhibition matches.

Top Kenyan Music acts are expected to perform at the event that is powered by Police DT Sacco Stadium, Coca Cola and, the Police Board Of Trustees among others.

Tagged:
