Kenya: 'Brave Soldier' Wiseman Were Bows Out of Olympics 400m Hurdles

7 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Wiseman Were's Olympics journey in Paris came to an end on Wednesday evening after he finished fifth in the third semi-final of the men's 400m hurdles.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist clocked 49.22 across the finish line, in a race won by United States' Rai Benjamin who timed 47.85.

Jamaica's Roshawn Clarke (43.84) and Wilfried Happio (43.86) finished second and third respectively.

Were was making his debut at the competition, having already featured at the World Championships in Budapest (2023), Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (2022) and the Africa Athletics Championships in Mauritius (2022), among other international competitions.

