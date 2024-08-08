Kenya's President Ruto Retreats to Home Town Amid Protests

Kenya's President William Ruto retreated to his home region on Thursday, ahead of planned day-long demonstrations in Nairobi pushing for his resignation.

President Ruto is spending the day in Uasin Gishu, where he is expected to elevate the town of Eldoret to city status. The President hails from this region and previously represented it as a member of parliament before becoming Deputy President in 2013.

Protesters in Kenya have organised what they are calling the "mother of all protests" in Nairobi, aiming to force Ruto to resign. On Wednesday, the President warned of firm action against those who plan to cause chaos.

The demonstrations began as a push to reject the Finance Bill 2024 but have continued weekly even after the bill was dropped. Efforts by the President to appease the demonstrators by meeting most of their demands have failed, with protestors now calling for his resignation.

In a bid to quell the unrest, Ruto dissolved his entire cabinet, except for the deputy president, and formed what he termed a broad-based government, including key members from the opposition.

The 10 new appointees, largely from the opposition Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), have drawn criticism from some Kenyans who had hoped for fresh faces rather than seasoned politicians.

Notably, Ruto appointed key allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga, the head of the ODM, to prominent positions.

John Mbadi, a close associate of Odinga, was named Treasury Secretary; Wycliffe Oparanya, Public Service; Hassan Joho, Minister for Mining; and Opiyo Wandayi, Energy portfolio.

Some ministers who were dismissed have been reappointed, prompting public outrage. The previous cabinet was predominantly composed of politicians instrumental in Ruto's 2022 campaign, despite constitutional guidelines favouring technocrats for such roles.

The President's new cabinet is expected to implement ambitious reforms addressing critical issues such as managing the national debt, creating jobs, reducing government inefficiency, and combating corruption.