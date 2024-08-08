Kenya: Will Kenya Win Her First Women's 3000m Steeplechase Olympics Gold in Paris?

Paris — Kenya is yet to clinch a medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Summer Olympic Games and for a third attempt, world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech is looking forward to breaking the jinx.

Chepkoech, has never fishished in the podium at the games with her best being in 2016 at the Rio Olympics where she came fourth while at the Tokyo 2020 event, she finished 7th.

Fast forward, Chepkoech, who will team up with rising star champion Faith Cherotich to try and fizzle out stiff competition from Kenyan-born athletes, world champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain and Norah Jeruto who represents Kazakhstan.

Also, in the mix and might give Kenya a hard time are the Ethiopian duo of Sembo Almayew and Lomi Muleta not forgetting American pair of Courtney Wayment and Valerie Constien.

Defending Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai from Uganda is another medal contender.

For these reasons, Chepkoech, 33, predicted a tough final, but having gauged her fitness with a first finish in the semis, the 2019 World Champion will leave nothing to chance.

"It's all about trying your best. For me, I wasn't feeling well because I am recovering from pneumonia and a shin injury I picked up while training for speed work in Kenya," Chepkoech told Capital Sport.

Responding on the level of competition, she said it's anyone's medal to win since all are equal.

"Reaching the final means that you are good, so no one to underate. I wanted to gauge how my body will respond and I am happy with the feedback it's giving me."

-Fearless Cherotich -

In her second major assignment competing as a senior, Cherotich exuded confidence that she has now gained valuable experience after a bronze win at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

"I feel good going into the medal race, my target was to qualify for the final. Really excited for my first Olympics, I pray that God guides me through the final," the 20-year-old said.

"Last year, I ran at the World Championships so the stage fright has now evaporated. Faith (Kipyegon) has been a mentor and motivated me to go the extra mile in my career," she added.

-Peruth Chemutai don't care attitude-

Commenting on the stellar field of athletes lined up Chemutai responded that she is under no pressure to deliver.

"I don't care about who qualified for the final. I am not looking towards any specific names. I don't fear anyone. I am just looking to run my race with minimal pressure on myself," Peruth said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Kenya Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ugandan star said she has always looked up to compatriot Joshua Cheptegei for success and having won the 10,000m men's race, Peruth believes it will be a lucky charm to her.

"I am happy for Joshua because, as a compatriot he has always offered me moral support and made me fight harder. He called and asked me not to run with pressure and I did exactly that," added Peruth.

-Kenyan born Bahrain factor -

Kenyan-born Bahraini Yavi was all smiles after qualification.

The world champion racked up the first place in the round 1 of the second heat with an impressive time of 9:15.11.

The 24-year-old is now one among the favorites to win her first Olympic medal in the steeplechase final to be held on Tuesday.

"Of course, I have executed the plan that my coach and I set. The strategy is working for me so I'll wait and see how the final goes. I enjoyed the atmosphere at the stadium."

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France -