Ethiopia: Peace Building - Bedrock for Ethiopia's Bright Future

Peaceful resolution of the conflict that flared up in the northern part of the country is one of the unique features of the body politics in Ethiopia. Evidently, Ethiopian history is a history of war. Even though this ancient African country has a renowned history in repulsing back the aggression from foreign powers, in the course of her history, Ethiopia has rarely succeeded in ending internal conflicts through negotiations. That is the reason why the AU brokered Pretoria peace deal would be considered as successful breakthrough.

Need for Concrete Moves

From the outset, the government of Ethiopia under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) utterly opposed any attempts to plunge the country into undesirable and unfortunate conflict. The federal government had even pleaded for peace by sending a group of elders to Tigray region in its effort to prevent the conflict. However, the conflict erupted following the attack against the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) based in Tigray at midnight of 4th November 2020.

Beyond the internal conflict, the East African nation became under immense unjustified pressure from some corners of the world. The pressures attempted to infringe on Ethiopia's sovereignty by imposing draconian sanctions. However, the government and people of Ethiopia fended off the unwarranted foreign pressure through various means. They were even able to end the conflict peacefully through their own means with the support from the African Union. This is a manifestation of Ethiopia's firm belief in "African solutions to Africa's problems."

On the 2nd of November 2022, the Federal Government of Ethiopia and the TPLF signed a Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in South Africa also known as the Pretoria Agreement. The announcement of this peace deal was certainly a surprise to the global community. The international community hailed it as a chance to secure peace after a devastating war of two years. Most notably, the deal has reaffirmed Ethiopia's shift in its contemporary history to end such internal conflicts through dialogue. Many described the Pretoria Peace Agreement as a monumental step in moving Ethiopia forward on the path to a far-reaching reform initiated six years ago.

The federal government has been reiterating its determination not to waste a single day for ensuring a sustainable peace for the people of Tigray and Ethiopia in general. The government is pragmatic and firmly believes that full implementation of the Pretoria Agreement is the foundation to lasting solutions to sustainably resolving the problem in northern Ethiopia. This is why the federal government commenced implementing the deal almost right the next day following the signing of the agreement.

There are numerous instances in which the Government of Ethiopia has shown its unwavering commitment to the implementation of the agreement through bold and decisive measures it took to build trust in the negotiation process. The government has taken several constructive measures in this regard including toning down hostile political rhetoric during the execution of the peace deal process. After the immediate silencing of guns in the region, the federal government has halted any military operation, rehabilitated all essential public infrastructures and social services, and ensured unfettered humanitarian supplies by facilitating ways to open all humanitarian corridors. The government has been the major actor in supplying the necessary humanitarian aid to its people in Tigray.

The humanitarian access has continued unabated along with the rehabilitation programs on social and infrastructural facilities heavily damaged and destroyed in the advent of the war. The government is also delivering on its commitment by restoring services, repairing damages made on major electricity substations connecting the Tigray region with the national grid. In fact, the swift measures taken by the federal government has tendentiously helped the people of Tigray getting out of a looming crisis as a result of war.

Right after the signing of the agreement, the Federal government dispatched a high-level delegation to Tigray region that included leadership of various institutions led by the Speaker of the House of People's Representatives, Tagesse Chafo. On the occasion, federal institutions and all regions of the country immediately showed their unreserved and practical support for the people of Tigray. Moreover, regional chief administrators were present in the regional capital Mekele to demonstrate their solidarity with the people of Tigray and provided their support in kind and financial donations.

To provide basic services to the people of Tigray, officials in charge of banking, telecom, road, health, education and aid were present in Tigray and discussed with the officials of the region. The federal government expended more than 37 billion Birr towards the rehabilitation and restoration of social and infrastructural facilities until the end of March 2024.

Based on the Pretoria Agreement, the House of Peoples' Representatives has delisted TPLF from the list of terrorist organizations. The federal government also gave more opportunities that allowed the TPLF and armed leaders to establish the interim administration. In this way, the government has gone an extra mile to deliver on its responsibility to end the suffering of the people of Tigray and to ensure a durable peace in the region.

The other unparalleled response from the federal government is the endeavors to relocate the displaced and reinstate their normal lives in partnership with pertinent local and international actors. In some areas displaced persons have already returned to their homes. Furthermore, a consensus was reached among the federal government, the Amhara and Tigray regional states in order to sustainably resolve the issues related to disputed administrative borders through a referendum in accordance with the constitution.

Over the past two years the federal government has gone above and beyond what is required of it in the process of the implementation of the Pretoria Agreement for the sake of peace, development and security that eventually the people in Tigray region and Ethiopians in general would enjoy. As a result of the peace deal and the unwavering commitment of the federal government, the people of the region have been witnessing concrete changes and enjoying peace.

The people of Tigray now live in peace and lead regular lives thanks to the federal government's various initiatives carried out in accordance with the Pretoria peace deal. Everything in Tigray is back to normal because of the peace agreement. For the benefit of the local population, a number of development initiatives are now in progress. The federal government still believes that there is no other alternative than focusing on actionable measures that could help the Pretoria agreement fully implemented so as to ensure sustainable peace and development in the region and beyond.

Persistent Challenges

Despite all these constructive moves by the federal government, the writer believes that the TPLF has not been fully delivering on its responsibility and taking decisive actions on the major binding provisions of the peace deal. In fact, it seems, there are elements within the TPLF that are not remorseful about their misadventure but who rather enjoy cascading misery to the people of Tigray.

With all honesty, the agreement should be taken as an important step in efforts to silence the guns and provide a solid foundation for the preservation of Ethiopia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. This was duly provided in the articles of the Agreement in terms of the immediate cessation of hostilities, the resumption of unhindered humanitarian access, the restoration of services as well as healing wounds from the war and prevalence of reconciliation. However, the other side of the signing party has to meet its obligations including full disarmament.

It is to be noted that disarming ex-combatants is a key part of the agreement signed two years ago. For instance, the deal underlined that the disarmament of heavy weapons of the TPLF forces would take place immediately and should be completed within 30 days of the signing of the deal. Yet, TPLF has remained reluctance to uphold its commitments.

Even though TPLF handed over some light weapons initially, the group has stalled on the withdrawal of its heavy artillery and armored vehicles as required by the peace deal. This undermines the spirit and letter of the Pretoria Agreement and clearly contradicts the constitution of Ethiopia. The Pretoria peace accord further provide that the signing parties have agreed and recognize that the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has only one defense force.

Thus, the successful undertaking of Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration is a key element of the Pretoria Peace Agreement that should be fully and urgently implemented in order to sustain the peace which is seriously needed by the people of Tigray. The people in Tigray are very much fade-up of sacrificing their children for no reason and engulfed by an unimaginable suffering. The people of Tigray have been demonstrating its detest in various ways.

The peace agreement strongly demands constructive engagement among the signing parties through dialogue and reconciliation which is instrumental for addressing the political differences. This is a pivotal approach to Ethiopia to heal the country's deep political divisions and a move towards lasting peace.

However, there are some elements that are engaged in obstructing the above mentioned central guiding principle of the peace agreement. These elements have still been pursuing antagonized rhetoric against the government in particular that would obstruct the endeavors for lasting peace. Despite this, the government has been trying to tame such ill attempts through peaceful mechanisms.

Thus, Ethiopia's partners and international actors should encourage the efforts of the government to realize sustainable peace and stability in Ethiopia while trying to pressure the other side to abide by the principles of the agreement and discharge its responsibilities.

Bold Actions to Tackle Centuries Old Predicaments

Due to the country's political culture, which is shaped by the barrel of the gun not the ballot box, Ethiopia experienced deep seated resentments and distrust perpetuated over the past several decades. One of the major problems in the contemporary political history of Ethiopia is the country has repeatedly missed golden opportunities for democratic transition. Historically, the country witnessed various political revolutions and struggles since the early 19th. Unfortunately, almost all attempts have not yet borne fruit to bring about democratic political orders.

Now Ethiopia has embarked on another golden opportunity with a far-reaching political reform. Since it has come to power in 2018, the new government is trying to defuse a winner-takes-all-approach of political practice by the Ethiopian elites rather than a negotiated transition based on elite bargains and win-win principled approaches. Regrettably, we have not yet learnt from the ordeals of our history. Even the ongoing political reform is facing the same challenges as an extension of authoritarian political elites who have continued to impose their will by having complete control over everything available to them.

The other challenge in recent times is ethnic polarization in Ethiopian body politic. I believe the ethnic based and divisive political discourse has to end somewhere to resolve the inherent problem in Ethiopian politics. The extreme focus on ethnic cleavages and ethnicized politics is yielding us nothing but ethnic-out bidders and their self-servicing approaches. In the case of our country we are all citizens of the state of Ethiopia. We have to discuss and debate the best policy for future generations of our great nation rather than keeping the ongoing contradictions based on ethnic bloodlines. This does not mean to say that we shall undermine the cultures, languages and values of our ethnic groups across the country. We shall cherish our diversity and utilize it to cement our bond and unity. We shall believe that we are many in languages and one as a nation.

Amidst of all the challenges, the current government has decided to take bold actions to amend centuries old predicaments Ethiopians are facing. The House of Peoples Representative had approved a proclamation to establish a National Dialogue Commission to rectify age old problems, misgivings, mistrusts and grievances, unhealed wounds injustices through a nationwide inclusive, participatory, free and democratic dialogue. This has been hailed by all Ethiopians and international partners.

Dialogue in Action

Ethiopia has now embarked on the actual task of the long awaited national dialogue and reconciliation as the nation seeks to put an end to historical and contemporary contradictions in this ancient African country. At the end of last month, Ethiopia officially started the first-ever phase of national dialogue by conducting consultations in the capital Addis Ababa to set critical national agenda that would be discussed at the grand dialogue to be held at national level. The Addis Ababa chapter of the dialogue has been concluded successfully. Similar consultations are expected to be carried out in all regional states in the coming months.

In response to the challenging political situation of Ethiopia, this first-ever inclusive national dialogue involves all segments of the society with a view to resolving centuries old predicaments that the country has been facing to date. The National Dialogue is expected to heal resentments and wounds caused during the heinous acts of former political systems. The government has been intensifying its full support and commitment to the successful conduct of the inclusive dialogue that aims at correcting major fault lines paving the way for creating consensus on basic national issues through the representatives of the participants of the national dialogue who are expected to voice the concerns and hopes of the people of Ethiopia.

The government has demonstrated the emergence of a new political culture through a national election that showed the desires of the people and formed a government that is based on the will of the people. Moreover, the government has demonstrated that this nation is a common home for the citizenry. To this effect, the government engaged leaders and members of other political parties into the state nomenclature, which is a new political venture in the history of Ethiopia.

Towards rectifying rampant mistakes inherited from the past, the government initiated the establishment of an independent National Dialogue Commission with 11 commissioners who have proven to be scholarly, independent, impartial and enthusiastic to see a peaceful, democratic and prosperous Ethiopia.

The commissioners of the National Dialogue, who are appointed to serve their country, are of high caliber and rich experience. The law has empowered them with extensive power to conduct their duties of coordinating and conducting an inclusive national dialogue. They have now charted out extensive outlines on how the inclusive dialogue should be conducted by consulting with pertinent stakeholders.

Transitional Justice: Viable Solution for Ethiopia's Unsettled Past

The transitional justice mechanism has become another integral part of Ethiopia's efforts to address historical human rights violations, ensure accountability, and reform and strengthen democratic institutions in order to lay the groundwork to sustain political stability and consolidate democracy. As many previous practices show, transitional justice is imperative as a tool for conflict resolution in the political landscape of severely divided post-conflict societies like Ethiopia.

As numerous political backlogs of Ethiopia have caused protracted disputes, misunderstandings, and instability, the country should come up with a viable mechanism which could change the nation's modus operandi on the affairs of democratic system and human rights. Therefore, transitional justice is the only option for Ethiopia at this moment in time to properly confront unaddressed miscarriage of justice in the country over the past decades. .

To this effect, the reformist government of Ethiopia has adopted a Transitional Justice Policy as a viable mechanism to heal the wounds of the victims and avoid resentment which has been the main causes to the instability and underdevelopment of the country. This mechanism has been seen as the best way for Ethiopia to confront its unsettled past and break the cycle of violence through healing past wrongs and overcoming inherited challenges.

In conclusion, one can predict that a bright future is on the horizon for Ethiopia. As long as, these mechanisms and reconciliation platforms availed by the government, it can be used to effectively address age old challenges the country had to grapple with. The East African nation will hopefully lay the foundation for stronger nation-state building process and realize a shared narrative over division and hatred.

The federal government's decision to support the creation of the aforementioned frameworks is a clear indication of its strong commitment to end the legacy of winners and losers, marred by resentment and hatreds, from passing down to future generations. Ethiopia will certainly proceed to the national reconstruction process. The whole country is going to embark on accelerated economic growth to become an African economic giant. However, it needs to be stressed that all Ethiopians regardless of their ethnic groups should be part of the national consultation project.