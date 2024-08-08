Ethiopian Red Cross Society Donates Medical Supplies, Equipment to Conflict & Draught Affected Areas

8 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Red Cross Society has today donated medical supplies and equipment to draught and conflict affected areas in Amhara, Oromia, Tigray and Benishangul-Gumuz regions.

The donation will be distributed to 32 health facilities located across the four regions, it was learned.

Health Bureau Heads and representatives of the regions have received the donation from the officials of the association today.

Acting Secretary General of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society, Abera Dumasei on the occasion highlighted the humanitarian assistance being provided by the association to help victims of manmade and natural disasters in Ethiopia.

The association had launched several development projects last year that aims at creating disaster resilience communities in the aforementioned four regions with a budget of 14.5 million euros obtained from the government of Britannia.

Supporting the health facilities with medical and equipment supplies is one of the objectives of the project, he added.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.