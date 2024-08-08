South Africa: Media Statement - One Year On and Internal Disciplinary Process Against Vip SAPS Members Who Assaulted Civilian Has Not Progressed

document

Parliament, Thursday, 8 August 2024 - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, is disappointed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has not concluded internal disciplinary processes against eight SAPS VIP protection officers accused of assault on a civilian on the N1 in Johannesburg.

"It is now a year since the July 2023 incident and the fact that no progress has been made signifies clear disregard for accountability. The inability of the SAPS internal disciplinary system to conclude the matter also undermines the credibility of SAPS in the eyes of the public," Mr Cameron said.

Despite the assurance given by the SAPS to the 6th Parliament Portfolio Committee on Police on 16 August 2023 that the disciplinary process will continue and is independent of the criminal case, the slow progress of the process is unwarranted, the Chairperson said.

SAPS initiated disciplinary action immediately upon learning of the incident, suspending the eight members involved in the 10 July 2023 incident. However, the committee then expressed concern that the implicated members remained employed, though on desk duty, and criticised the slow internal disciplinary process. This delay has reinforced the perception of impunity and prevalence of police brutality within SAPS, damaging its reputation.

"The 2016 disciplinary regulations are clear that internal disciplinary actions should proceed regardless of ongoing court cases. Furthermore, the disciplinary regulations make provision for an expedited disciplinary process, and it is unclear why the SAPS are disregarding their own regulations," Mr Cameron said.

The Chairperson has, on behalf of the committee, officially enquired about why these members are still in SAPS and why the disciplinary action has not yet been completed.

Meanwhile, the committee welcomes the sentencing of former Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Captain Esmeralda Bailey to an effective 11 years in prison for corruption, possession of drugs, obstruction of justice and the negligent loss of a firearm. The sentencing sends a clear message that members of the SAPS acting outside of their code of conduct will be held accountable.

"It must also send a clear message that any roque element within the SAPS will be subjected to the full might of the law. SAPS officers must be an example to citizens and must protect the laws they are employed to enforce," Mr Cameron concluded.