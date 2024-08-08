Zimbabwe: .Heroes Day Celebrations

President Mnangagwa will preside over the 44th Heroes' Day commemorations on August 12 at the National Heroes Acre where he will confer seven medals on those who have excelled in different spheres of life, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, has said.

In a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, Dr Muswere said preparations for the main celebrations were at an advanced stage.

As per tradition, Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will read the President's speech in their provinces.

The report on preparations for Heroes Day Commemorations and Defence Forces Day celebrations was presented by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, July Moyo, in his capacity as Acting Chairperson of the Combined Cabinet Committee on Honours and Awards and Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

"Pertaining to the Heroes Day commemorations, the nation is advised that the main event will be presided over by His Excellency, the President, at the national shrine while Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will read the President's speech in their respective provinces, as per tradition.

"The programme for the day remains as previously advised. The Minister of Religion will be Reverend Muleya," Dr Muswere said.

He said the minting of medals to be conferred on the day has commenced and they would be ready by Friday.

"His Excellency the President will confer seven medals during the Heroes Day commemorations, while Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will confer 200 medals to identified recipients in their respective areas of jurisdiction," Dr Muswere said.

In his update on the Defence Forces Day celebrations, Dr Muswere said a select football team from the Zambian Defence Forces would play a select team from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

The Defence Forces Day will be celebrated on August 13 at Rufaro Stadium in Harare under the theme, "Guaranteeing a Conducive Environment for Attainment of Vision 2030".

"The major update on the Defence Forces Day Celebrations is that the select team from the Zambian Defence Forces will play the select team from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces at Rufaro Stadium.

"The programme remains as previously advised," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Muswere said Cabinet had approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Zimbabwe and Malaysia on co-operation in broadcasting.

It was presented by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, as the Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

"The Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Zimbabwe and Malaysia seeks to develop cooperation in media and broadcasting in terms of radio and television programmes between the two countries.

"The Memorandum of Understanding provides the areas of co-operation between the two parties as follows: exchange of news and news materials, exchange of radio and television programmes, cooperation in the field of radio and television productions, cooperation in the field of broadcasting technology, sharing of best practices and experiences, and promoting exchange visits between officials and experts in the areas of cooperation mutually identified by the parties, among others," Dr Muswere said.

Another Memorandum of Understanding, this time between Zimbabwe and Mozambique on co-operation on the enhancement of energy supply, had been approved by Cabinet.

Dr Muswere said Zimbabwe entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Mozambique to cooperate in many areas that make up the energy sector.

"Zimbabwe and Mozambique will benefit in areas that include: trading in petroleum products, utilisation and development of petroleum infrastructure, investment and trade in natural gas, promotion of renewable energy, electricity supply, generation as well as refurbishment and transmission reinforcement.

"The upgraded engagement will enhance investment in the energy sector and further improve the exchange of expertise, training and technical support," he said.