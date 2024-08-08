Zimbabwe: 100-Day Cycle Projects Near Completion

Cabinet yesterday received reports on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the second 100-day cycle of 2024 from the Ministries of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and of Health and Child Care.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said after the meeting that Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe had reported that the deployment of the new Zimbabwe Population Registration System was 75 percent complete, with the project expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Computerisation of three registry offices at Manama Sub Office in Gwanda, Mpilo Hospital Sub Office in Bulawayo and Bubi Registry Office in Matabeleland North had reached 60 percent of completion with the project expected to be completed by the end of this month as well.

"Digitisation of delineation reports for Gutu, Zvimba and Nemakonde Districts is 50 percent complete, with the project expected to be completed by 31 August," said Dr Muswere.

"Establishment of an Online Border Management System in Harare is 75 percent complete, with most of the equipment having been delivered and ready for installation. Refurbishment of the Nambya Community Museum in Hwange, Matabeleland North, is 50 percent complete, with the mounting of exhibitions expected to be complete by 31 August."

Dr Muswere said Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the construction of 20 pharmacy stores is 90 percent complete, and the project is on course and is likely to achieve set targets within 100 days.

"Repair of cancer machines at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals is 76 percent complete. The low-energy Unique machine is now working and has gone a long way in reducing the patient waiting list," said Dr Muswere.

"Installation of solar systems at 19 health facilities is 97 percent complete, with 14 facilities having been fully installed. Installation of the containerised laboratory at Sally Mugabe Hospital has been completed, and the project is ready for commissioning.

"Construction of a water tank at Chitungwiza Hospital is still underway," said Dr Muswere.