Zimbabwe: Diasporans Hail Afripraise UK Concert Initiative

Organisers of the gospel show dubbed "AfriPraise" which featured some of the top-notch stars from Africa struck the right chord, uniting Africa through music and culture.

This was observed after Zimbabweans, South Africans, Nigerians and Ghanaians, among others, thronged the gospel show venue. Zimbabweans living in the United Kingdom and the United States of America came out in their numbers for the AfriPraise show which saw some of Africa's finest sharing the stage with ZimPraise Choir.

These include Mercy Chinwo from Nigeria, Ntokozo Mbambo (South Africa), Annatoria (Zimbabwe-UK), Limo Blaze (Nigeria-UK), Jabu Hlongwane (South Africa), and from Zimbabwe, Janet Manyowa, Everton Mlalazi, Kuda Mutsvene, Nyasha Mutonhori, and Tembalami.

They all put up a scintillating performance as they dished tune after tune during their segment, keeping the fans on their feet as they danced and sang along. It would need a whole book to write how they all performed. AfriPraise is hosted by ZimPraise Legacy.

The event held at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom, was facilitated by radio personality Becky K and comedian Nigel "Slick Pastor" Maritinyu, who sailed through flawlessly each time on stage at the music interlude. Lessons brought home about the show include time management and sticking to the script.

Scarlet Media's Rumbidzai Matinanga who flew with the team including Tatenda Rushwaya (stage) and Endelani Kachepa (sound) also had their Midas touch seen as the show had good production quality.

ZimPraise Choir needs no introduction, when it comes to producing good music and shows as they not only backed the local and foreign acts, they took turns to sing their yesteryear and new songs which drove fans into a frenzy mood.

That is dominance! Coachella style!

Fans, music promoters and guests who attended the show had good stories to tell.

Businessman and music arts promoter of Xcelerate Enterprise, Bevan Makaka, said the show brought unity among the locals based abroad and promoted arts and culture.

"You know how hard it is in a foreign land as most people will be busy with work, with no time for socialisation. I want to thank the organisers of the concert for coming up with such an initiative," he said.

"I came from the United States of America and was impressed by what I witnessed. Hopefully, we might adopt the same concept later."

Michael Maranga, from Scotland, said the show made him connect with some of his friends whom he only interacts with on social media.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Portia Rakutsoka (38) from Luton also hailed the organisers but had a different story to tell.

"I like gospel shows so much and this is my second time attending the AfriPraise concert," she said.

"The initiative brings us closer to home and I like their planning as you have to make arrangements in advance if you want to attend a show. However, they should also have other gospel artistes from other countries besides South Africa and Nigeria. They should conduct a poll among the fans.

ZimPraise Choir founder and visionary for AfriPraise, Joseph Madziyire added that he was happy with how the brand is growing.

"This is it, that is all I can say. The vision and partnership behind AfriPraise is to celebrate and unite Africa through gospel music.

"This collaboration has provided invaluable support, enabling AfriPraise to reach new heights and expand its impact."

"Integral to this journey has been the partnership with Nyaradzo Group SIP Global.

"Nyaradzo's commitment to cultural preservation and community development aligns perfectly with the values of AfriPraise, making this partnership a cornerstone of the festival's success," said Madziyire.

Last year's inaugural edition was held at Gaumont State Theatre, London in UK, and saw more than 10 local, regional, and, international gospel artistes sharing the stage.

Some of the musicians who performed included Janet Manyowa, Minister Michael Mahendere, Kudakwashe Mutsvene, Eleana Makombe, Everton Mlalazi, Sir Benjamin Rupapa, Mathias Mhere, Canaan Nyathi, Grace Forlu, Maureen Forbah and Jonah Chivasa.