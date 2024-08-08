Zimbabwe: Modern-Day Woman Should Multi-Task, Female Creatives Told

SONGBIRD Feli Nandi has challenged female creatives to diversify and unlock their potential.

Born Felistas Chipendo, the diva believes fame should come with matching fortunes.

In an interview, the former Mhodzi Tribe backing vocalist and dancer, urged fellow entertainers to embrace new challenges.

"I started from the bottom and those who know my journey can testify. Besides being a musician, I believe a modern day woman should be multi-tasking and continue upgrading.In my case, many people know the other side of me as a fashion designer but I have since ventured into catering as a way of supplementing my earnings as well as empowering others," she said.

The reigning Nama Outstanding Female Musician, reckons she is leading by example.

"Some of us learnt a lot during the Covid-19 era that we should not lay our eggs in one basket. As such, I have started a new eatery (Kwa Feli Nandi) in Harare where I employ several people as an influencer.

"Besides all the fame that is associated with my brand, I am the one who works in the kitchen as the cook," she said.

Despite stiff competition in catering, Feli Nandi was defiant she would not fail.

"We believe in authenticity, class and quality service. I know some entrepreneurs are offering similar services but I will not read much into what happens next door.

"I use the same principle in fashion designing where I concentrate on my job. I compete with myself, which has made me a better person," she said.

Music-wise, the songbird is humbled by the massive support she has been receiving after parting ways with Ashton "Mbeu" Nyahora three years ago.

Her gamble paid off as she went on to produce sing-along tracks such as "Mubayeyi", "Muti Watemwa", "Mufudzi Wemombe" among others.

For her consistency, Feli Nandi now commands regular slots at major events.

She has also invested a lot in her band's choreography, wardrobe and welfare.

On big occasions, Feli Nandi is backed by a star-studded band of more than 15 members, as she emulates an orchestra.

This year, she has featured at high-profile events including the Castle Tankard, Redefined Concert, OK Grand Challenge, ZimFest and Alick Macheso's recent 13th album launch.

Last month, she was in Germany and lifted the Zimbabwean flag high.

She has also become a major drawcard and brand ambassador for the "Doek & Slay" series, an all-female outing.

"I see the grace of the Lord in all these achievements as a female musician. Hard work has taken me this far and I cannot thank the Lord enough for blessing my musical journey.

"As a mother and creative, it is hard to balance the two but we need to be courageous and work hard."

Feli Nandi, who leads a male-dominated group, is not new to this setup.

"I believe in teamwork in everything that I do in life. I do not mind my gender when doing my job because what I prioritise are results at the end of the day.

"As a multi-tasking woman, I believe in choosing the right people when doing my job. I can go out of myself to come up with results.

"I always encourage my colleagues to work hard."

Feli Nandi, who believes in collaborations and synergies, has also joined the league of other multi-tasking female creatives.

She is now in the same league as Sandra Ndebele, who has invested in catering and farming. Other multi-tasking female creatives include comedienne Madam Boss, Mai Charamba, Fungisai Zvakavapano, Tinopona "Tin-Tin" Katsande and Mai Respina Patai who have other side hustles.