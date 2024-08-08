Zimbabwe: Training Camp to Benefit 51 Female Footballers

All is set for the National Foods School of Excellence training camp, which has been slated for August 15 to 31 at Ellis Robins.

The camp, a brainchild of the Northern Region Women's Soccer League, will bring together 51 young female footballers.

These young girls will be drawn from across the country to acquire more knowledge of the game.

The initiative aims to groom the next generation of the Mighty Warriors, the initiative will ensure that these Under 15, 17, and 20 teams become the senior national team feeder system.

"This time we reduced the number of athletes from 82 who camped last time (December) down to 51 because we released some of the athletes who had just turned 20," said Northern Region Women's Soccer League chairperson Peter Gonyora.

"Our focus group is 20 years and below so it means continuously releasing those who turn 20."

The National Foods SEO also aims to develop young athletes on and off the pitch through lessons on drug and substance abuse prevention and healthy living.

It is also meant to assist their overall development as individuals by combining training in football and the laws of the game.

Gonyora said these camps also help to keep young girls away from behaviour that could lead to unwanted pregnancies, early marriages, and other social vices that affect them.

"The camp now attracts talent from all provinces despite it being an NRWSL initiative.

"Preparations are afoot with the venue already set and other last-minute modalities are being put in place.

"We continue to work with our principal sponsor, National Foods, PLAN International, Childline, Victim Friendly Unit, Innscor, Probrands, ZOC, National Aids Council and Red Cross."

At the start of the year, the National Foods SOE also engaged schools in a partnership that would see schools continuously keeping tabs on the athletes.

"The arrangement helps us to have an account of the girls' progress in their respective schools because this is where they spend most of their time.

"Through the system, we also made sure that those who were not attached to any club were assigned to clubs," added Gonyora.

The SOE initiative holds three periodic camps every year with the convergences meant to be held during school holidays.

Minister of Skills, Audit, and Development Professor Paul Mavima and his Environment, Climate, and Wildlife counterpart Dr Sithembiso Nyoni are the patrons of the National Foods SOE.

The duo has backed the initiative over the years to see its expansion and attraction of cooperates to assist in various ways.

"When we started the SOE, I was sceptical of the idea, wondering if we would manage considering the figures we needed to get started.

"We are happy with the progress; our patrons are always there for us so it gives us the zeal to keep pushing harder.

"Above everything, the common vision is to rewrite these young girls' stories and make the world a better place through sport," he said.