Zimbabweans Welcome Purchase of R8m Bull

7 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Online Reporter

Zimbabweans have welcomed cattle rancher Collins Tafireyi's decision to pay a record R8 million (US$444 0000) for a prized Boran Stud Bull at the Hurwitz Farming Production Auction at the Bull Ring Auction House in Davel, Mpumalanga, South Africa on Saturday.

The Herald ran a poll on its X handle yesterday to get a feel of how Zimbabweans view the purchase and 63,1 percent of the 668 respondents felt it was a wise buy.

The remaining 36,9 percent were split, with 24,6 percent saying NO and a small percentage (12,3 percent) undecided

Mr Tafireyi (44) is trending after pulling what is considered to be one of the biggest coups for the country's cattle breeding industry and engraving his name in the annals of the industry.

