Zimbabwe: Millers Secure Additional 20 000t of Maize

Millers will import another 20 000 tonnes of maize a month from South Africa following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) and the South African Farmers Development Association (SAFDA), with the first delivery under this new deal expected in two weeks.

This year millers have been directed by Government to import their entire commercial requirements, allowing the carry-over and reserves from previous seasons and the small commercial harvest this year to be used by farmers and the Government food programme. Millers have set up several sources of supply to fulfil this requirement, including this latest agreement.

GMAZ national chairman, Dr Tafadzwa Musarara, signed the MOU with SAFDA chairman Dr Siyabonga Madlala.

Dr Musarara said they are aiming to bring 1,2 million tonnes of grain between now and the delivery of the harvest next year.

"Zimbabwe just like any other countries in Southern Africa is hard hit by drought and Zimbabwe is at the epicentre of it. We need maize to mitigate the deficit. Zimbabwe has the highest consumption of maize. We are starting with 20 000 tonnes and we have already started to supply some to our members coming with the new structure that will see them depositing substantial amounts of grain in storage," he said.

Millers were aiming to build a three months cover with 120 000tonnes for both human and livestock consumption.

He said the relationship will enable them to share skills and knowledge, adding that they will increase stocks if cash transfers start to be disbursed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Madlala said this was an opportunity for them to secure markets.

"This is a milestone partnership and it's the start of a long journey ahead of us. SAFDA represents about 20 000 farmers farming on communal land. Today our farmers are having markets in Zimbabwe and that cements our partnership. Those farmers start farming in an exchange programme. We are very much excited about the prospects ahead of us. Twenty thousand tonnes per month have so far been committed," he said.

The drought has led to the country resorting to grain imports as a way of guaranteeing food security.

The private sector has also been critical in complementing the Government's efforts in the grain value chain to ensure that the nation remains food secure.

The Government has also introduced new measures aimed at ensuring food availability which came into effect in July including duty waivers on the importation of rice, maize, potato seed, cooking oil and genetically modified maize for stock feed, whose milling and distribution will be strictly supervised.