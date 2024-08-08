Zimbabwe: Currency Manipulators Face Stiff Sentences

Cabinet considered the report on basic commodities prices and availability and issues constraining local industry as presented by the Honourable Vice President Gen (Rtd) Dr CGDN Chiwenga.

On modalities to operationalise the ZiG currency as legal tender for use in the economy, a de-dollarisation roadmap is now in place in terms of the presentation with a timeframe by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

Cabinet noted that some retailers and some manufacturers have been reportedly using the unofficial exchange rate in their operations.

In order to promote the uptake of plastic money, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe will strengthen the mandatory licensing requirements for all business operators to have a bank account and Point Of Sale (POS) machine under the Shop and Shop Licensing Act, and deploy inspectors to curb misdemeanours that militate against price stability and availability of basic commodities.

Cabinet also noted that there is a proliferation of smuggled and counterfeit goods that are unfairly competing with local products since they are not subjected to taxation and import duty. The Government of Zimbabwe, going forward, will increase border patrols, increase the number of inspectors and implement a Whole- of-Government Approach to deal with the menace at border posts.

Penalties are being enforced against all perpetrators of unjust price hikes, manipulation of the ZiG currency, smuggling, and all forms of unfair trade practices. The Government is going to review the fines from a minimum of US$200 Level 5 to a maximum of US$5 000 Level 14 or the ZiG equivalent for the various offences. Licences will be rationalised and consolidated to be obtained in one office as a measure to enhance efficiency.

Cabinet noted that there is significant amount of idle underutilised and abandoned industrial space in the form of empty shells, rail infrastructure, and other properties that belong to private and public entities which have been abandoned by their owners. An Inter- Ministerial Task Force will be established to focus on coordinating the identification of idle and abandoned industrial infrastructure spaces.

UPDATE ON PREPARATIONS FOR THE HEROES DAY COMMEMORATIONS AND DEFENCE FORCES DAY CELEBRATIONS

Cabinet considered the update report on preparations for the 44th Heroes Day Commemorations and Defence Forces Day Celebrations as presented by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Honourable July Moyo as acting chairperson of the Combined Cabinet Committee on Honours and Awards and Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

The minting of 2007 Independence Medals has commenced, and they will be ready by August 9. His Excellency the President will confer seven medals during the Heroes Day Commemorations, while Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will confer 200 medals to identified recipients in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Pertaining to the Heroes Day Commemorations, the nation is advised that the main event will be presided by President Mnangagwa at the National Shrine while Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will read the President's Speech in their respective provinces, as per tradition. The programme for the day remains as previously advised. The minister of religion will be Reverend Muleya.

The major update on the Defence Forces Day Celebrations is that the select team from the Zambian Defence Forces will play the select team from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces at Rufaro Stadium.

PROGRESS REPORT ON THE 2ND 100-DAY CYCLE PROJECTS OF 2024

Cabinet received reports on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the Second 100-Day Cycle of 2024, as presented by the Ministers of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage; and Health and Child Care.

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe, highlighted the following achievements for projects under his purview:

Deployment of the new Zimbabwe Population Registration System is 75 percentcomplete, with the project expected to be completed by August 31.

Computerisation of three Registry Offices at Manama Sub Office in Gwanda, Matabeleland South Province, Mpilo Hospital Sub Office in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, and Bubi Registry Office in Matabeleland North Province has reached 60 percent of completion, with the project expected to be completed by August 29.

Digitisation of delineation reports for Gutu, Zvimba and Nemakonde Districts is 50 percent complete, with the project expected to be completed by August 31.

Establishment of an Online Border Management System in Harare is 75 percent complete, with most of the equipment having been delivered and ready for installation.

Refurbishment of the Nambya Community Museum in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province is 50 percent complete, with the mounting of exhibitions expected to be complete by August 31.

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Honourable Dr Douglas Mombeshora, reported that the following progress has been recorded on projects under his purview:

Construction of 20 pharmacy stores is 90 percent complete. The project is on course and is likely to achieve set targets within 100 days.

Repair of cancer machines at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals is 76 percent complete. The low energy unique machine is now working and has gone a long way in reducing the patient waiting list.

Installation of solar systems at 19 health facilities is 97 percent complete, with 14 facilities having been fully installed.

Installation of the containerised laboratory at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital has been completed, and the project is ready for commissioning.

Construction of a water tank at Chitungwiza Hospital is still underway.

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE AND MALAYSIA ON CO- OPERATION IN BROADCASTING

Cabinet considered and approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Zimbabwe and Malaysia on cooperation in broadcasting, as presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Ziyambi Ziyambi, the chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

The memorandum seeks to develop cooperation in media and broadcasting in terms of radio and television programmes between the two countries. It provides the areas of cooperation between the two parties as follows: exchange of news and news materials; exchange of radio and television programmes; cooperation in the field of radio and television productions; cooperation in the field of broadcasting technology; sharing of best practices and experiences; and promoting exchange visits between officials and experts in the areas of cooperation mutually identified by the parties, among others.

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE AND THE REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE ON CO-OPERATION IN THE FIELD OF ENERGY FOR ENHANCEMENT OF ENERGY SUPPLY

Cabinet considered and approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Republic of Mozambique on cooperation in the field of energy for the enhancement of energy supply as presented by Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

The memorandum seeks cooperation in several areas that make up the energy sector. Zimbabwe and Mozambique will benefit in areas that include trading in petroleum products; utilisation and development of petroleum infrastructure; investment and trade in natural gas; promotion of renewable energy; electricity supply, generation as well as refurbishment and transmission reinforcement. The upgraded engagement will enhance investment in the energy sector and improve the exchange of expertise, training and technical support.

REPORT ON THE OFFICIAL VISIT TO MANAGUA, NICARAGUA: 10TH TO 20TH JULY, 2024

Cabinet received and noted the report on the official visit to Managua, Nicaragua from July 10-20 as presented by Vice President Chiwenga.

Cabinet advises that Vice President Chiwenga attended the 45th anniversary of the Sandinista Popular Revolution on behalf of President Mnangagwa.

The anniversary was held at the La Fe Square in Managua on July 19, 2024. More than 700 international delegates from political parties and socio-political organisations from 17 countries around the world attended the event.

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega Saavedra expressed gratitude for the high level representation from the various friendly countries and further called for increased focus on development and poverty eradication.

In his solidarity message, Vice President Chiwenga indicated that Zimbabwe was seized with creating an environment that enables all citizens to thrive, and urged all revolutionary parties to take up the duty to ensure prosperity and improve people's standards of living.

REPORT ON THE OFFICIAL VISIT TO THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES OFFICIAL OPENING: JULY 24 TO 27

Cabinet received and noted the report on the official visit to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games official opening from July 24-27 as presented by Vice President Chiwenga.

Vice President Chiwenga attended the official opening of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics in France from July 24-27 on behalf President Mnangangwa. The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics were officially opened by the French President Emmanuel Macron. He emphasized the three core values of olympism, namely: Excellence, Respect and Friendship, and underlined the need to commit Olympics and Paralympics to future generations.

As part of the programme, the Vice President visited the Olympic Village to motivate the athletes representing Zimbabwe at the games. Zimbabwe fielded 10 athletes, most of whom are based and trained abroad.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Currencies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The nation is informed that there is renewed interest by French companies to invest in Zimbabwe. The areas of interest for the companies include information technology, energy, civil engineering, project financing, agriculture, infrastructural development and waste management, among others. The companies are scheduled to conduct a business visit to Zimbabwe in the near future.

REPORT ON THE OFFICIAL VISIT TO IRAN FOR THE INAUGURATION OF PRESIDENT MASOUD PEZESHKIAN ON JULY 30

Cabinet received and noted the report on the official visit to Iran for the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian on July 30 as presented by Minister A Murwira on behalf of Vice President Mohadi. Vice President Mohadi attended the inauguration ceremony which took place at Islamic Parliament on behalf of President Mnangangwa.

The ceremony was attended by delegates from 88 countries. In his Inauguration speech, President Pezeshkian pledged to push for the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on his country by the United States.

He undertook to prioritize the country's neighbours, African and Asian nations as well as countries that had supported and helped Iran in its foreign relations policies. Zimbabwe is one of the countries in Africa that has always stood with Iran.

The visit by Vice President Mohadi offered Zimbabwe an opportunity to further deepen bilateral and economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as to foster mutually beneficial synergies.

HOSTING OF THE 29TH SOUTHERN AFRICA REGIONAL CLIMATE OUTLOOK FORUM (SARCOF-29)2024

Cabinet received and approved the Hosting of the 29th Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF-29)2024 as presented by the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Honourable Dr Sithembiso Nyoni.

Cabinet advises that Zimbabwe will be hosting the 29th Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF-29)2024 in Harare from 18th to 30th August, 2024. SARCOF-29 will bring together climate scientists from the 15 member states of the SADC region that are expected to come up with a consensus 2024/2025 rainfall season, which will then be shared with stakeholders from around the region. The hosting of the SARCOF-29 will offer an opportunity to the country to showcase to the region the National Early Warning System infrastructure which the Second Republic has invested in.