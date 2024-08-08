Zimbabwe: Chatiza Lauds FIFA/Homeless Partnership

Petros Chatiza, the custodian of Team Zimbabwe for the annual Homeless World Cup, has described the signing of a memorandum of understanding between FIFA and the Homeless World Cup Foundation as an incredible milestone that will transform the lives of the players going forward.

FIFA recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Paris to support the Homeless World Cup Foundation (HWCF), which organises the annual Homeless World Cup women's and men's tournaments.

As part of the MoU, FIFA and HWCF have agreed to jointly broadcast the event on FIFA+, FIFA's streaming platform, while the football mother body will also supply material and equipment, including medals and trophies.

The next Homeless World Cup will take place in Seoul, Korean Republic from September 21-28, 2024.

It will be the first time the competition will be staged in Asia.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said that starting from the upcoming edition in Seoul, FIFA will contribute to ensuring that this tournament continues to make a real impact that supports homeless people all across the world.

"I am delighted that FIFA will be supporting this wonderful tournament and partnering with the Homeless World Cup Foundation.

"The Homeless World Cup is a perfect example of how football can bring people together to challenge existing social perceptions and improve people's lives," said Infantino.

Mel Young, Homeless World Cup president, said that the purpose of the tournament is to use football as a way of ending homelessness.

"There are 1,2 million people who have benefited from the initiative since it was born in 2003. Sport has real power, and we have proved that it can be a force for good. FIFA is committed to supporting those in need so a partnership between the Homeless World Cup and FIFA is natural. Longer term the impact will be very significant," added Young.

And Chatiza, who has led Team Zimbabwe to the Homeless World Cup since 2006, welcomed the latest development, which he said will benefit the local players as well.

"I have led the selection of Team Zimbabwe and participated in the Homeless World Cup tournament since 2006.

"As an annual tournament, it has been challenging over the years to fundraise for travel of the team.

"Fundraising in Zimbabwe has taught me quite a lot. They are very interesting stories of sweat, tears, failure, and triumph.

"The smiles of young people from Hatcliffe, Mbare, Glen View, Epworth, Hopely, Dzivarasekwa, and Highfield where we have picked players over the years when they stand on the pitch donning the Zimbabwean jersey and hearing the national anthem being played has kept me excited to push each year for the teams travel.

"With the news that FIFA will be supporting the Homeless World Cup starting this year in Seoul with medals and trophies, this will mean a lot for the players coming home after representing their country - which is mostly for many a once-in-a-lifetime event.

"With the partnership between FIFA and the Homeless World Cup, it is an incredible milestone that will be life-transforming for the players going forward," Chatiza said.

With just more than a month to go until the Seoul 2024 Homeless World Cup, 64 teams from 49 Homeless World Cup Member Countries, including Zimbabwe, have been invited to Seoul to take part in the tournament, which is taking place at Hanyang University from September 21 -- 28.

The 19th edition of the tournament will be the first time the Homeless World Cup has been held in Asia since the tournament was introduced in 2003.

There will be nearly 50 countries represented at the tournament and 500 players will compete across 8 days in the world-class sporting spectacle and 64 teams have been invited to participate from. The teams are from 49 Homeless World Cup Member Countries, 44 teams in the Men's Homeless World Cup, and 20 teams have been invited to play in the Women's Homeless World Cup.

The Homeless World Cup is a world-class sporting spectacle, which has the power to change the lives of participants and shape attitudes towards the global issue of homelessness, using the universal language of football.

In addition, FIFA and HWCF will also explore co-branding opportunities, including on the pitch side at the venues, and the internet including social media platforms.

The Homeless World Cup first took place in Graz, Austria, in 2003 and it has been played annually (except during the COVID-19 pandemic). The 2024 finals, which features 20 teams in the women's tournament and 44 in the men's tournament, was the inspiration for the film "The Beautiful Game".

The Homeless World Cup format features four-a-side matches with rolling substitutions and consists of two halves of seven minutes.

In terms of eligibility for the tournament, homelessness is defined according to the national context of each country. In countries without a legal definition, working definitions by local housing non-governmental organisations or academics are used.