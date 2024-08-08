Zimbabwe: Dynamos Face Hectic Itinerary . . . Chigowe Appointed Interim Coach

Giants Dynamos face a hectic travelling itinerary as they host log leaders Simba Bhora at Barbourfields this Saturday before returning home to plan their travel arrangements to Botswana where they are set to welcome Zambian side ZESCO United in a CAF Confederation Cup assignment.

DeMbare had to pave the way for the preparations of the Defence Forces celebrations to be held at Rufaro next Tuesday under the theme, "Guaranteeing a conducive environment for the attainment of vision 2030".

The Premier Soccer League confirmed in the fixtures programme released yesterday that DeMbare will be returning to Bulawayo where they played Bulawayo Chiefs last weekend.

Thereafter, they will travel back to Harare to recalibrate before heading to Botswana and Zambia for the CAF Confederation Cup games.

DeMbare chairman Moses Maunganidze said the Glamour Boys had to quickly look for an alternative venue after Rufaro was confirmed unavailable.

The Defence Forces celebrations, being a national occasion naturally take precedence since the holidays is a state event.

Dynamos had other options which included Nyamhunga, Mandava, and Bata in Gweru, but they opted for Barbourfields, where they usually command decent backing.

"We had to quickly look around for an alternative venue to host Simba Bhora and Barbourfields authorities were quick to offer us their facilities," said Maunganidze.

"Our fans are all over the country and going to Barbourfields doesn't mean we snubbed those in Kariba or Mutare or Mandava.

"We equally value our fans; it's only that the availability of these stadia is beyond our control.

"The unfortunate part is that the home team has to secure the venue and bear the attendant costs. We have no option but to ensure we fulfil the fixture in terms of the regulations, and we indeed look forward to a thrilling encounter."

Dynamos will be looking to revenge the 0-1 defeat they suffered at Wadzanai Stadium in the reverse fixture.

But they have been struggling of late, leading to the sacking of head coach Genesis Mangombe on Monday night.

It emerged that Mangombe offered to tender his resignation when it emerged during a marathon meeting with the executive committee that he was facing the axe at the end of the Indaba.

In accepting Mangombe's resignation, the Dynamos management resolved that Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe will be the man to take the test against Simba Bhora, albeit on an interim basis.

"We wish to advise all our stakeholders that the club has gracefully accepted the resignation of Genesis Mangombe as head coach of Dynamos Football Club with immediate effect," read part of the widely circulated Dynamos statement issued by Maunganidze.

"We want to thank Mr Mangombe for the services he rendered to the Club and for all the achievements that the Club attained during his tenure.

"Whilst this transition may be difficult to some, the Club shall always hold in high estimation his key competences and good workmanship.

"We wish him well in his future opportunities," Maunganidze said.

Simba Bhora have been enjoying imperious form under former DeMbare son Tonderai Ndiraya.

The Shamva-based side have won five of their last six matches to climb top of the table and take control of the race with 12 matches remaining in the season.

Dynamos are looking forward to using the remaining games to improve on their seventh place.

But they also have important CAF Confederation Cup assignments beginning next week.

They are set to host ZESCO United at the National Sports Stadium in Gaborone in the first leg of the preliminary round.

But DeMbare are out in the hunt for a new coach to lead them in the Confederation Cup with Chigowe reverting to be an assistant coach.

Another meeting of the Dynamos management to appoint a substantive head coach is imminent.

But, for now, the struggling Harare giants are concerned with the travel arrangements to Bulawayo and then to Botswana for the Confederation Cup first leg. They will be travelling to Zambia for the return leg a few days later.

It could also have been a viable option to Botswana by road for the CAF Confederation Cup match after playing Simba Bhora. Distance from Bulawayo to Gaborone by road is approximately 630km, which is about seven to eight hours drive across the border.

This is just about 200km more than their trip back to Harare.

However, Maunganidze said Dynamos are still working on the options available to them.

"After the Simba Bhora game, the team is returning to Harare. Thereafter, we will roll out the CAF Confederation Cup travel itinerary," said Maunganidze.

He also urged the Glamour Boys fans to back the team.

"Our fans are the heartbeat of this great club," he said.

"We implore them to do the usual by demonstrating their unwavering support for the team by thronging BF and urge our boys to shine.

"Let the never-die spirit continue even after the Simba Bhora game.

"No matter the result we ought to focus on our battle with ZESCO United in Botswana and for sure it's a common cause that National Stadium in Gaborone will be a sea of blue and white come 18th August 2024."

