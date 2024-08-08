South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes ICJ Advisory On Occupied Palestinian Territories

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, says South Africa's Cabinet has welcomed an advisory by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the "legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territories".

Ntshavheni was addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

The ICJ advisory affirmed that Israel's continued presence in the territories is unlawful under international law.

"The judgement creates an additional legal obligation for all States to end complicity in Israel's illegal actions and to act to ensure respect for international law.

"South Africa was amongst 49 United Nations (UN) member States that delivered a statement on the matter to the ICJ in February 2024," Ntshavheni said.

Elsewhere on the continent, the Minister said Cabinet had noted unrest in Kenya and Nigeria.

"Cabinet raised concerns with the continuing unrests in Kenya and Nigeria, and urged all parties to find urgent solutions to the plight of citizens with the high cost of living, which South Africa is not spared from," she said.

AGOA Forum

On matters relating to the annual African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum held in July, the Minister said Cabinet was "appraised of the successful participation of South Africa's delegation" at the forum held in the United States of America (USA).

She said this was a positive confirmation of good bilateral relations between South Africa and the USA.

"South Africa continues to advance a case for the renewal of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, which expires in 14 months, and supports calls by African Trade Ministers for the US government to do away with the annual reviews of AGOA," she said.

UK elections

Turning to elections in the United Kingdom, Ntshavheni said Cabinet congratulated the United Kingdom on their recent elections.

"Cabinet once more congratulated Prime Minister Sir Keith Starmer of the United Kingdom and the Labour Party in their victory in the recent general elections. South Africa stands ready to work with the government of the United Kingdom to increase trade and partnership.

"Government will continue to monitor developments in other countries that are also holding elections this year," she said.