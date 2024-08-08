Uganda: Health Ministry Urged to Address Medicine Shortages in Hospitals

Kampala, Uganda — The Ministry of Health has been tasked to engage District Health Officers (DHOs) to ensure timely delivery of medicines to different health facilities in the country.

The guidance was given by the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, while chairing the House sitting on Wednesday, 07 August 2024. It followed a matter of national importance raised by Sarah Najjuma (NRM, Nakaseke Woman Representative) over lack of medicine and medical supplies in hospitals.

According to Najjuma, 15 individuals who were involved in a motor vehicle accident last Sunday and rushed to Nakaseke General Hospital, were unable to get the requisite treatment and medication.

"Nakaseke hospital is in a crisis because we have no medicine. We last received medicine on 13 March [2024]. Some people are diabetic and have been off medication for over three months," she said.

She also blamed the National Medical Stores (NMS) for delayed deliveries of required medicines and medical supplies to hospitals across the country.

She said that NMS recently made deliveries to the hospital including liquid soap, jik and glucose among other items, but did not include any medicines.

"If it is IFMS [Integrated Financial Management System] that is preventing timely delivery of medicines by National Medical Stores, let it be scrapped from the system so that medicines are delivered on time," Najjuma added.

The State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Anifa Kawooya, commited to investigate the status of medical supplies to hospitals and give a report to the House on the matter.

"On such issues, it would be pertinent for colleagues to bring them to our attention so that we can follow-up with those concerned in our hospitals, to establish what is going on," Kawooya said.

The Deputy Speaker also directed the Committee on Health to follow-up the matter with the Health Minister."