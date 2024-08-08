Eritrea: Warm Welcome to Biniam Girmay, Winner of Green Jersey

Asmara, 8 August 2024 - The winner of the Green Jersey at the Tour de France 2024, Eritrean professional cyclist Biniam Girmay, member of the Intermarché-Wanty Team, received a warm welcome from thousands of Asmara residents lining the streets. The welcoming ceremony began at Asmara International Airport, where Biniam, accompanied by officials from the Commission of Culture and Sports, numerous cyclists, and fans, made their way through the streets of Asmara to Bahti Meskerem Square. The ceremony at Bahti Meskerem Square, attended by senior Government and PFDJ officials, members of the diplomatic community, and numerous nationals, featured cultural and artistic performances.

Earlier in the morning, President Isaias Afwerki welcomed Biniam Girmay at his office in Adi-Halo. President Isaias conveyed a warm message of congratulations to Biniam's family and the Eritrean people on his historic victory at the Tour de France 2024. He emphasized that Biniam is indeed a "pride for his nation and people" and that his unprecedented achievements will inspire other athletes to overcome all barriers and achieve more glories in the years to come.

As a gesture of gratitude to the people and Government of Eritrea, Biniam Girmay presented President Isaias Afwerki with the Green Jersey he won at the Tour de France 2024. The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, members of the Cycling Federation of Eritrea, veteran cyclists, and Biniam Girmay's family.

Biniam stated that the secret to his victory was strong effort and self-confidence. He acknowledged that the influence of veteran Eritrean cyclists, who have achieved great success on international stages, significantly contributed to his achievements. Biniam Girmay arrived at Asmara International Airport in the late evening hours yesterday.