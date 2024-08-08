Uganda: Bobi Gets His Law Degree, Reveals Horrifying Harassment

Bobi Wine says NCHE turned everything upside down to confirm that he indeed duly earned his Law degree

The President of the National Unity Platform, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, has graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from Cavendish University after seven years studying but he says it came with some proper harrying.

The pop star turned firebrand politician is over the moon after the days to the award of his degree were clouded in what he says were attempts to frustrate the addition of another feather to his cap with this academic achievement.

"Recently when news came out that I was set to graduate, the usual detractors got busy and made every effort to stop me," he revealed in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Some people, ostensibly working for the regime and other detractors went as far as petitioning the National Council for Higher Education."

Mr Kyagulanyi degree award then looked like one that would not be happening any time soon as NCHE officials went to the university and demanded for every document regarding his studies, including application form, admission letter, all class attendance records, written exams, coursework of all the years and tuition payment records, he claims.

The how-it-started and how-it-has-come of Mr Kyagulanyi shows the transformation of the pop star turned politician"It is after a very detailed and intense investigation that I was cleared to graduate today," Mr Kyagulanyi, who is popularly known as Bobi Wine, said.

"I don't know if any other Ugandan student has been subjected to this before."

The Nile Post could not independently verify the claims of NCHE's intricate interest in Mr Kyagulanyi's academic pursuit and has contacted the institution that regulates academic credentials of higher education institutions in the country for a comment.

With a deep sigh, Bobi Wine took it to social media to express his gratitude for the support he has received throughout his academic journey that started in 2016 at the International University of East Africa.

He said among those who played a pivotal in his pursuit of law degree include his sister Sylvia Kyagulanyi, NUP Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya, and his wife Barbie.

"This achievement is not just mine, but it belongs to everyone who has believed in me and stood by me through thick and thin. Education is a powerful tool for change, and I am committed to using my knowledge to further the cause of justice and equality in our nation," he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi has also scorned at the detractors who attempted to block his graduation through National Council for Higher Education.

Bobi Wine's decision to pursue a law degree has been viewed by many as a strategic move to bolster his efforts in advocating for legal reforms and defending human rights in Uganda.

His academic pursuit comes amid his ongoing struggle against what he describes as oppressive government tactics aimed at stifling opposition voices.

Supporters of Bobi Wine celebrated this achievement on social media, with many lauding his relentless spirit and dedication to both his personal growth and the betterment of Uganda.

"Bobi Wine continues to be a beacon of hope and resilience. His latest accomplishment in the field of law is a testament to his unwavering commitment to fight for a better Uganda," tweeted one supporter.

As Bobi Wine steps into this new chapter of his life, the nation watches closely, anticipating how he will leverage his legal expertise in his political and social activism.

This new credential equips him with additional tools to challenge injustices and advocate for the rule of law in Uganda.

Bobi Wine's graduation from Cavendish University is not just a personal victory but a significant symbol of the importance of education and the relentless pursuit of knowledge in the fight for justice and democracy.