Uganda: Five Arrested in Connection With Busoga Boda Boda Murders

Five suspects have been apprehended by Iganga police and charged with aggravated robbery and murder in connection with the deaths of two boda boda riders in Iganga.

The suspects include Fred Kagende 23 years old, Sulai Mutegule 19 years old , Aramazan Mugabi 33 years old , Farouk Tenywa Isabirye 30 years old, and isimail Kyaterekera 35 years old were taken to court following their arrest.

The arrests come after a thorough investigation into the killing of two boda boda operators,Zajakiro Bakali from Namusisi village and Muhammad Isabirye from Nampirika. The incident occurred on June 11, 2024, around 7:30 PM in Namusisi village.

According to police reports, the suspects were involved in the robbery and murder of the two men. Investigators have recovered significant evidence including the victims' phones, an Infinix phone, and helmets. Additionally, two motorcycles that were stolen from the victims were traced to a buyer in Pallisa, who is currently on the run.

In a telephone interview with Nile post, the Busoga East police spokesperson Diana Nandawula, asked the boda boda riders to emphasize the importance of vigilance among themselves.

"We urge all boda boda operators to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately. This will help us in preventing such heinous crimes," Nandawula stated.

The case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the boda boda community and underscores the need for increased security and cooperation between riders and law enforcement.