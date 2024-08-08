South Africa: GNU Dawn - - Transparency and Good Governance Are Not Grandstanding

opinion

Barely three months into SA's Government of National Unity, we are witnessing promising developments and a new unmanageable dynamic that is fuelling improved governance and transparency in government.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min I am surprised at the ANC's apparent naivety, to think that handing over poorly managed government departments to other political organisations, would come with little risk to them.

In the past, the risk of power-sharing coalitions (largely at the local government level) was mitigated by the cookie-jar plundering bed-partners the ANC chose. After the national and provincial elections of 29 May, with little choice but to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) with partners that promote good governance, the ANC finds itself in a relatively unfamiliar and daunting political environment.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsGood governance enables politicians to easily discover and address maladministration and corruption. Some will accuse the writer of promoting the efforts of the DA, but that is not the case. The approach of good governance applies equally to new ministers and portfolio committee heads from the IFP, FF+, Rize Mzansi and others. And the environment now affords the ANC with a real opportunity for meaningful rejuvenation.

When government officials view their role through the lens of service delivery for public benefit, good governance and impressive results come easily. This has...