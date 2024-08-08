South Africa: The Potential Power of Voting With Your Wallet to Support the Township Economy

7 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Bulelani Balabala

Every rand counts, no matter how small the contribution. We should support brands that help our local economy grow and benefit everyone in the long run.

In our townships, we see many brands popping up everywhere. When you walk from one end to another you see the signage from different brands.

They're trying to grab our attention and money. These big brands should be playing a big role in our township economy. But have we thought about the power we hold with our wallets? When we spend money, we're essentially voting for the brands we support, and the subsequent action is that these brands grow in revenue and market share. This daily choice affects which brands succeed in our communities. It's not just about politics; it's about where we invest our hard-earned cash.

I believe it's crucial to be smart about where we spend our money. Every rand counts, no matter how small. We should support brands that help our local economy grow and benefit everyone in the long run. Too often, we limit the notion of voting to the political arena, casting ballots for parties and representatives. However, every day, with every purchase, we cast another kind of vote, one that shapes the economic landscape of our townships.

Each rand that passes from our hands to another is...

