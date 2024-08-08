South Africa: NPA Plans to Reinstate Struck-Off Estina Dairy Case, As State Capture Questions Persist

8 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen

The NPA's Investigative Directorate's efforts to prosecute the R280m Estina Dairy corruption scandal was thwarted when the case was struck off the roll in the Free State High Court on Wednesday. It is unclear when the NPA will reinstate the case.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min On Wednesday, 7 August 2024, the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein struck the R280-million Estina Dairy corruption scandal case against former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane and others off the roll.

The other accused in the case include former Free State agriculture head of department Peter Thabete, the department's former CFO Seipati Dhlamini, former chief director of district services Takisi Masiteng, Gupta associates Ugeshin Govender and Ronica Ravagan, former Estina director Kamal Vasram, and eight companies.

They were charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

The matter was scheduled for trial on Monday, 5 August. However, the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) wings were clipped after the defence team applied to have the matter struck off the roll due to unnecessary delays.

The defence application was filed in accordance with Section 324(a) of the Criminal Procedure Act. The delay in receiving a five-terabyte hard drive, which included the Gupta Leaks, to access information for trial preparation, was central to the defence team's arguments.

After hearing arguments, Judge Celeste Reinders determined that there were unreasonable delays...

