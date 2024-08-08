South Africa: Consistent Electricity Supply 'A Step Closer'

8 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Consistent electricity supply in South Africa is now "one step closer" due to the diligent and dedicated implementation of the Energy Action Plan (EAP).

This is according to Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who on Thursday briefed members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The country has not experienced load shedding for more than 130 days.

"The supply of consistent electricity is now a step closer due to the steadfast implementation of the EAP announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2022. The EAP's consistent focus on planned maintenance and work to achieve energy security by bringing onboard new generation capacity has contributed greatly to consistent power supply and no load shedding over several months.

"This is an important enabler for economic growth and has a positive impact on quality of life, allowing citizens to continue with their daily activities unhindered," the Minister said.

She highlighted that at the end of July, Eskom had recorded an unplanned capability loss factor (UCLF) of 8321 MW, signalling a historic milestone in the improvement of electricity generating at its power stations.

"Cabinet congratulated Eskom on achieving this important milestone and urged South Africans to continue adopting an energy saving lifestyle to protect our national grid. By doing, so we all play our part in helping to keep the lights on, which is crucial to business, industry and the economy," Ntshavheni said.

