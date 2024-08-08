South Africa: Cabinet Commends Continued Law Enforcement Agencies Successes

As part of the ongoing fight against crime, Cabinet has commended the continued successes of law enforcement agencies in the arrest of members of organised crime syndicates and gangs.

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, highlighted that Operation Shanela of the South African Police Service (SAPS) has ensured the arrest of 766 237 suspects for various crimes, with 161 752 of these were suspects wanted for priority crimes, including murder, cash-in-transit heists, armed robberies, rape and car hijacking, among others.

"Cabinet welcomed the shutting down of an illegal military training camp in White River, Mpumalanga following an intelligence-driven multidisciplinary law enforcement operation which has also resulted in the arrest of 95 Libyan nationals," Ntshavheni said.

Cabinet reiterated a call to all South Africans to partner with law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime without resorting to vigilantism.

"Cabinet has taken a dim view of actions by some community leaders that amounted to threatening of learners and teachers at their school. The Department of Basic Education will continue to work with the SAPS to ensure schools remain safe spaces for learning and teaching," Ntshavheni said.

Conviction of former Home Affairs officials welcomed

Cabinet acknowledged the conviction and sentencing of former Home Affairs officials and foreign nationals by the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, after being found guilty of committing fraud and corruption against the immigration system.

"The successful convictions bolster government's efforts of building an ethical, professional, and capable developmental state," Ntshavheni said.