South Africa: Government Prepares for G20 Presidency and Summit

Preparations are ongoing for South Africa's Group of 20 (G20) Presidency and the hosting of the G20 Summit in 2025.

South Africa is expected to take over the presidency of the G20 from December 1 this year.

This is according to Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who briefed members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

"An Inter-Ministerial Committee has been assigned the responsibility to organise this event on behalf of government and South Africans.

"South Africa will continue to use opportunities to lead and host international forums such as the G20 to focus global attention to the development challenges confronting Africa and the countries of the global South," Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

Furthermore, Cabinet has endorsed the country's candidature to the following multilateral bodies:

· The candidacy of Yvette van der Merwe for the President of the Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) at elections to be held in France in October 2024. South Africa has a bid for re-election to the Human Rights Council for 2026-2028.

· South Africa seeks the re-election of its candidates, Professor Frans Jacobus Viljoen to the UN Human Rights Advisory Committee for the period 2025-2027, at elections scheduled for October 2024 in New York, USA.

· South Africa is also seeking terms on the UN's Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in 2025 and the Commission for Social Development in 2025. Elections for both bodies will take place in April 2025.

· South Africa will seek elections to the UN Security Council for a two-year term for the period 2031-2032, when it will be the turn of Southern Africa.