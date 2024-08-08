South Africa: A Young French U18 Rugby Player Is Presumed Drowned Off Cape Point Coastline

8 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

A young touring player from France was washed out to sea in strong currents at Diaz Beach in a freak accident after a team session.

A member of the French U18 rugby team, on tour in South Africa, has not been found after he was swept away in a strong rip current during a water recovery session on 7 August.

Seventeen year-old Medhi Narjissi was swept out to sea during a water recovery session at Diaz Beach, Cape Point, on Wednesday.

The young player was a member of the French U18 team, which is in South Africa to contest a tournament with the hosts, England, Ireland and Georgia. Narjissi was on an outing with the squad when the incident occurred.

The centre was from the Toulouse club and is the son of Djalil Narjissi, a former hooker of Agen.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was called and they responded swiftly, but it appears that the young player was pulled out to sea by strong rip currents and after 24 hours has not been found.

Condolences

Although Narjissi has not been confirmed dead, the South African Rugby Union issued a statement in which president Mark Alexander sent condolences to relatives and to the French rugby community."We extend our deepest condolences to the family and the French rugby community...

