Malawi: Chaplaincy Critical to Malawi Vision 2063, Says VP USI

Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Michael Usi, emphasized the importance of chaplaincy in achieving Malawi Vision 2063, highlighting it as a crucial element for mindset change. The Vice President made these remarks on Tuesday, August 6, during the launch of the Council of the Chaplaincy Ministry (COCHAM) Stakeholders Conference at the Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe. This year's conference theme is "Chaplaincy as a Vehicle for Malawi 2063."

Vice President Usi stated that for Malawi Vision 2063 to materialize, significant and strategic efforts must be invested in fostering the mindset change essential for social and economic development. He stressed that chaplaincy plays a vital role in this process, as it embodies divine goodness and values.

"Last week, I addressed Human Resource professionals in Mangochi at their annual conference themed: Promoting Excellence in Human Resource Practice. Coincidentally, I told them that achieving excellence in human resources begins with mindset change. Embracing integrity to avoid corruption and personal commitment to work all start with a shift in mindset," said the Vice President.

He expressed his satisfaction in continuing the focus on mindset change, a concept cherished by the late Vice President Saulos Chilima. Said Usi: "This is the concept that my predecessor, the late Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, valued deeply. He challenged us all to embrace mindset change, believing that it would automatically reduce many of the issues our country faces."

The Vice President added that Malawi requires mindset change and institutional integrity across the health, academic, and security sectors. "We need the power of mindset in shaping our actions and decisions. As chaplains, you have a significant national role in fostering a positive mindset change in our society."

The inaugural Chaplaincy Stakeholders Conference is being held in collaboration with the National Planning Commission and World Vision Malawi. The event featured presentations by chaplains from various institutions in the country, including a presentation by the Director General for the National Planning Commission (NPC), Thomas Chataghalala Munthali. The Vice President was also honored with an esteemed award of respect.